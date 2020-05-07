(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), gio 07 maggio 2020

GLAMR Match!

Are you an established GLAMR professional? Or a GLAMR student, recent graduate, early career profession or professional who is considering changing career streams?

Are you willing to share your knowledge about your workplace, professional experiences, or education and interested in learning about the workplace practices of another GLAMR stream?

Our aim is to create a connection between two people, one that provides an opportunity for both to learn a little bath about the person’s current work or recent studies.

The concept is simple:

Fill out a short EOI survey and wait for details of your match. This will happen after EOI survey date.

Arrange a 1-hour video call meet-up with no ongoing commitment for either party.

Share recent learnings, motivations or GLAMR sectorial experiences.

To express your interest simply fill out this survey. Expressions of interest close on the 31st of May 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://www.alia.org.au/events/21277/alia-students-and-new-graduates-group-glamr-match