ALIA SCHOOLS WEBINAR: TEAMS – THE HARD CONVERSATIONS

This webinar is for anyone involved in, or supporting, learning and teaching programs within a school library context.
Join the first ALIA Schools webinar for 2021 on March 13 to continue exploring staffing matters for school libraries. This presentation will focus on how to approach the difficult conversations that may need to be had in the workplace.
Program
10:20am – Session opens to participants
10:30am – Welcome and introduction
10:35am – Keynote address: Teams: the Hard Conversations
(Speaker: Jan Richards, Director, Jan Richards Consulting)
11:25am Plenary
Wrap up webinar and complete evaluation form
11:30am Finish
Registration fees & time
Member (ALIA/VCTL*): $44.00 (incl. GST)
Non-member: $66.00 (incl. GST)
Student* or Retiree*: $22.00 (incl. GST)
*VCTL Members, retirees and non-ALIA-member students – please contact <a book your place at this webinar.
Please note that the time listed is 10:30am to 11:30am AEDT (ACT/NSW/VIC/TAS).
Contacts
Susanne Graetsch
<a 983 203
Anne Apfelstedt
<a
Fonte/Source: https://www.alia.org.au/events/21855/alia-schools-webinar-teams-hard-conversations