lunedì, Febbraio 1, 2021
Breaking News

USA, L’EX PRESIDENTE DONALD TRUMP E IL COMITATO NAZIONALE REPUBBLICANO (RNC) NEGLI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 708 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 708 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

INDONESIA: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE CANING OF SIX PERSONS IN…

LITHUANIA OPENS A NEW HONORARY CONSULATE IN THE ITALIAN REGION OF ABRUZZO

MFA STRONGLY CONDEMNS MASS ARRESTS AND USE OF VIOLENCE AGAINST PEACEFUL PROTESTERS…

CONSULTAZIONI, FICO: EMERSA DISPONIBILITA’ COMUNE A PROCEDERE SU UN CONFRONTO COMUNE

PAROLIN PORTA IN CAMERUN IL MESSAGGIO DI PACE E RICONCILIAZIONE DEL PAPA

NEI SOGNI DEGLI ANZIANI IL FUTURO DELLA SOCIETà

L’AZIONE CATTOLICA CON IL PAPA: PRONTI A SEMINARE LA BUONA NOTIZIA

Agenparl
Image default
Home » ALIA SCHOOLS WEBINAR: TEAMS – THE HARD CONVERSATIONS

ALIA SCHOOLS WEBINAR: TEAMS – THE HARD CONVERSATIONS

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), lun 01 febbraio 2021

This webinar is for anyone involved in, or supporting, learning and teaching programs within a school library context.

Join the first ALIA Schools webinar for 2021 on March 13 to continue exploring staffing matters for school libraries. This presentation will focus on how to approach the difficult conversations that may need to be had in the workplace.

Program

10:20am – Session opens to participants

10:30am – Welcome and introduction

10:35am – Keynote addressTeams: the Hard Conversations

(Speaker: Jan Richards, Director, Jan Richards Consulting)

11:25am Plenary

Wrap up webinar and complete evaluation form

11:30am Finish

Registration fees & time

Member (ALIA/VCTL*): $44.00 (incl. GST)
Non-member: $66.00 (incl. GST)
Student* or Retiree*: $22.00 (incl. GST)

*VCTL Members, retirees and non-ALIA-member students – please contact <a book your place at this webinar.

Please note that the time listed is 10:30am to 11:30am AEDT (ACT/NSW/VIC/TAS).

Contacts
Susanne Graetsch
<a 983 203

Anne Apfelstedt
<a

Fonte/Source: https://www.alia.org.au/events/21855/alia-schools-webinar-teams-hard-conversations

Post collegati

THE PRIVATE MISSION TO FREE FORGOTTEN HOSTAGES

Redazione

ALIA SCHOOLS WEBINAR: TEAMS – THE HARD CONVERSATIONS

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: GOVERNMENT PROPOSES FURTHER SUPPORT FOR FLOOD RESILIENCE MEASURES

Redazione

MARKET POWER POLITICS

Redazione

STATE CAPTURE

Redazione

FUELING RESISTANCE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More