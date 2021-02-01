ALIA SCHOOLS WEBINAR: TEAMS – THE HARD CONVERSATIONS

(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), lun 01 febbraio 2021

This webinar is for anyone involved in, or supporting, learning and teaching programs within a school library context.

Join the first ALIA Schools webinar for 2021 on March 13 to continue exploring staffing matters for school libraries. This presentation will focus on how to approach the difficult conversations that may need to be had in the workplace.

Program

10:20am – Session opens to participants

10:30am – Welcome and introduction

10:35am – Keynote address: Teams: the Hard Conversations

(Speaker: Jan Richards, Director, Jan Richards Consulting)

11:25am Plenary

Wrap up webinar and complete evaluation form

11:30am Finish

Registration fees & time

Member (ALIA/VCTL*): $44.00 (incl. GST)

Non-member: $66.00 (incl. GST)

Student* or Retiree*: $22.00 (incl. GST)

*VCTL Members, retirees and non-ALIA-member students – please contact <a book your place at this webinar.

Please note that the time listed is 10:30am to 11:30am AEDT (ACT/NSW/VIC/TAS).

Contacts

Susanne Graetsch

<a 983 203

Anne Apfelstedt

<a

Fonte/Source: https://www.alia.org.au/events/21855/alia-schools-webinar-teams-hard-conversations