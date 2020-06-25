ALI NAMED DEAN OF THE COLLEGE OF SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING

(AGENPARL) – ST. CLOUD (MINNESOTA), gio 25 giugno 2020

Dr. Adel Ali has accepted the permanent position of dean of the College of Science and Engineering, beginning July 1.

As dean of the College of Science and Engineering, Ali plays a pivotal role in setting strategic direction in alignment with the University’s It’s Time vision; strengthening its distinctive programs, developing new initiatives; and actively fostering and supporting scholarship and creative endeavors.

Ali has served as interim dean of the College of Science and Engineering since June 2016. Prior to that he served as associate dean from 2013-2016. During his tenure, Ali has led the college in formulating a clear and innovative strategic plan that articulates the distinctions of the college as well as its commitment to preparing students for successful careers, to embracing diversity and inclusiveness, and to dedicating efforts and resources to create a vibrant and purposeful student educational experience.

In alignment with the strategic plan, Ali envisioned and championed the creation of the Visualization Lab and equipped classrooms with advanced infrastructure. He supported the inaugural, highly successful, ISELF symposium and ISELF Industrial Partnership Expo.

To enhance student learning, Ali invested in the implementation of in-lecture learning assistants, a best-practice model initiated at the University of Colorado.

Ali is a strong advocate of the importance of Stewardship of Place and lives out this ideal by facilitating and supporting partnerships within our communities. Under his leadership, each program in the college has formed an External Advisory Council which provides guidance and feedback to our programs through intentional conversations. These types of relationships help to ensure our programs are offering relevant curriculum and skills development opportunities for our students so they enjoy excellent career prospects.

Ali is an accomplished academician with a substantial track record in teaching, research, external funding, and service. Prior to St. Cloud State University, Ali served as:

Department head and professor of software engineering at the University of Minnesota Crookston

Founding director, professor and graduate coordinator at the School of Computing for the University of Southern Mississippi (USM)

Chairperson, professor and graduate coordinator for the Department of Computer Science at USM

Professor and graduate coordinator in the Department of Computer Science and Statistics at USM.

Ali also held engineering positions at the Ministry of Electricity and Water in Kuwait and Nasr Company for Pipes and Fittings in Cairo, Egypt. Ali has a Ph.D. and master’s degree in computer science from Lehigh University of Pennsylvania, and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical/production engineering from Cairo University.

Fonte/Source: https://today.stcloudstate.edu/39041-2/