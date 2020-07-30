(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 30 luglio 2020

Crop conditions look normal overall, which indicate optimistic forecasts for Algeria’s MY2020/21 grain crop. Post maintains the wheat production forecast at 3.900 million metric tons (MMT) and barley production at 1MMT for MY2020/21. The Algerian Office of Cereals purchased cereals on the international market during the first quarter of CY2020. Post maintains the forecast figure for wheat imports during MY2020/21 at 5MMT. Revision of the FY2020 Supplemental Finance Act regarding the partnership rule improves opportunities for foreign investment.

Algeria: Grain and Feed Update

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/algeria-grain-and-feed-update-12