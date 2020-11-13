venerdì, Novembre 13, 2020
Breaking News

USA, AMANPOUR DELLA CNN PARAGONA TRUMP AI NAZISTI. «ASSALTO A QUEGLI STESSI…

DDL ZAN: CONIUGARE LIBERTà DI PENSIERO E TUTELA DI TUTTE LE PERSONE

SPORT, SPADAFORA: CONTINUIAMO A LAVORARE PER CAMBIARE IL VOLTO DELLE PERIFERIE ITALIANE

LA DEUTSCHE BANK VUOLE CHE VENGA IMPOSTA UNA “TASSA PRIVILEGIATA” SULLE PERSONE…

USA, TRUMP FIDUCIOSO DI RAGGIUNGERE I 270 VOTI PER IL COLLEGIO ELETTORALE

GOVERNMENT PLANS FOR POST-QUALIFICATION UNIVERSITY ADMISSIONS

NO TO VACCINE NATIONALISM, YES TO VACCINE MULTILATERALISM

DECISIONE PUBBLICA E PROCEDIMENTO AMMINISTRATIVO: AVVIO DISCUSSIONE IN SEDE REDIGENTE IN 1A…

COVID, ZONA ‘ROSSA’ PER CAMPANIA E TOSCANA

COVID, DE LUCA: SAREBBE MEGLIO MANDARE A CASA QUESTO GOVERNO

Agenparl

ALFRED STATE INTRODUCES NEW MERIT SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ALFRED (NEW YORK), ven 13 novembre 2020
Alfred State introduces new Merit Scholarship Program

Fri, 11/13/2020 – 13:13

Jeffery Cole
Fri, 11/13/2020 – 13:13

More than $4 million in merit-based scholarships will be given to Alfred State students in the fall of 2021, including those awarded through the college’s new Merit Scholarship Program.

The program includes four new scholarships for first-time freshmen enrolling in the fall 2021 semester on a full-time basis. To qualify, students must be accepted into a regular program and be studying on either the Alfred or Wellsville campuses.

Vice President for Enrollment Management Betsy Penrose said, “Alfred State College has a long history of supporting students through scholarship aid. Last year, over $4 million was awarded to our students through the generosity of the ASC Development Fund, Educational Foundation, Alumni Association, ACES, and many additional donors.  We are so fortunate to have so many organizations invested in our students.  Alfred State is excited to offer a new merit scholarship program that will assist even more hard-working and academically talented students who choose to attend this institution. SUNY offers an affordable and high- quality education. This scholarship makes Alfred State even more affordable, especially to out-of-state students who pay additional tuition to attend in New York State.”

The new scholarships and their potential award amounts include:

•    Alfred State Scholars – Up to $5,000 per year (New York State residents only)
•    Alfred State Pioneer Award – Up to $1,800 per year (New York State residents only)
•    Alfred State Scholars Out-of-State – Up to $10,000 per year (non-New York State residents only)
•    Alfred State Pioneer Award Out-of-State – Up to $2,000 per year (non-New York State residents only)

No additional application for the scholarships is needed beyond the admissions application. Students should submit the admissions application and have all application materials to the Admissions Office by March 1.

Specific award amounts depend on the strength of the applicant’s academic background, with overall high school average being the main criteria for fall 2021. Applicants should note that the Alfred State Pioneer and Alfred State Scholars in-state awards are applied to non-tuition expenses such as books, supplies, fees, and transportation. 

For more information on the Alfred State Merit Scholarship Program, visit www.AlfredState.edu/Alfred-State-Scholars. To find out which award level you might qualify for, call 1-800-425-3733. 
 

Fonte/Source: https://www.alfredstate.edu/news/2020-11-13/alfred-state-introduces-new-merit-scholarship-program

Post collegati

ALFRED STATE INTRODUCES NEW MERIT SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Redazione

HOLIDAY HIGHLIGHTS – DISNEY SPRINGS HOLIDAY EATS & TREATS

Redazione

TOWN OF VANCEBORO JOINS RAPID RENEWAL SERVICE

Redazione

OPEN CONSULTATION: STOPPING MOVEMENT OF STAFF BETWEEN CARE SETTINGS

Redazione

STUDY OF NEARLY 2,000 MARINE RECRUITS REVEALS ASYMPTOMATIC SARS-COV-2 TRANSMISSION

Redazione

THE FUTURE’S UNCERTAIN, BUT NORADRENALINE CAN HELP US ADAPT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More