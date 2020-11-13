(AGENPARL) – ALFRED (NEW YORK), ven 13 novembre 2020

Alfred State introduces new Merit Scholarship Program

Jeffery Cole

More than $4 million in merit-based scholarships will be given to Alfred State students in the fall of 2021, including those awarded through the college’s new Merit Scholarship Program.

The program includes four new scholarships for first-time freshmen enrolling in the fall 2021 semester on a full-time basis. To qualify, students must be accepted into a regular program and be studying on either the Alfred or Wellsville campuses.

Vice President for Enrollment Management Betsy Penrose said, “Alfred State College has a long history of supporting students through scholarship aid. Last year, over $4 million was awarded to our students through the generosity of the ASC Development Fund, Educational Foundation, Alumni Association, ACES, and many additional donors. We are so fortunate to have so many organizations invested in our students. Alfred State is excited to offer a new merit scholarship program that will assist even more hard-working and academically talented students who choose to attend this institution. SUNY offers an affordable and high- quality education. This scholarship makes Alfred State even more affordable, especially to out-of-state students who pay additional tuition to attend in New York State.”

The new scholarships and their potential award amounts include:

• Alfred State Scholars – Up to $5,000 per year (New York State residents only)

• Alfred State Pioneer Award – Up to $1,800 per year (New York State residents only)

• Alfred State Scholars Out-of-State – Up to $10,000 per year (non-New York State residents only)

• Alfred State Pioneer Award Out-of-State – Up to $2,000 per year (non-New York State residents only)

No additional application for the scholarships is needed beyond the admissions application. Students should submit the admissions application and have all application materials to the Admissions Office by March 1.

Specific award amounts depend on the strength of the applicant’s academic background, with overall high school average being the main criteria for fall 2021. Applicants should note that the Alfred State Pioneer and Alfred State Scholars in-state awards are applied to non-tuition expenses such as books, supplies, fees, and transportation.

For more information on the Alfred State Merit Scholarship Program, visit www.AlfredState.edu/Alfred-State-Scholars. To find out which award level you might qualify for, call 1-800-425-3733.

