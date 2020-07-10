venerdì, Luglio 10, 2020
Breaking News

GIOVEDì 9 LUGLIO 2020 – 238ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

EU TRAVEL ADVISORY

UNITED STATES COMMENDS INDONESIA’S RESPONSE TO ROHINGYA REFUGEES

UNITED STATES COMMENDS INDONESIA’S RESPONSE TO ROHINGYA REFUGEES

JOINT STATEMENT FOR THE PRESS ON C5+1 HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE

JOINT STATEMENT FOR THE PRESS ON C5+1 HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE

ON THE PASSING OF PRIME MINISTER AMADOU GON COULIBALY

ON THE PASSING OF PRIME MINISTER AMADOU GON COULIBALY

ON THE PASSING OF PRIME MINISTER AMADOU GON COULIBALY

SUPPORTING LDCS THROUGH SHORT AND LONG-TERM PANDEMIC RECOVERY

Agenparl

ALBURY WODONGA REGIONAL DEAL WELCOMED

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (VICTORIA -AUSTRALIA), ven 10 luglio 2020

“As a leading provider of higher education in the region, La Trobe plays a pivotal role in educating the region’s future workforce, thus helping drive the regional economy – especially important as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Professor Dewar said.

“Our Albury Wodonga campus is also a hub for significant research focusing on the unique issues that face the region, including freshwater ecology, and rural and regional aged care. Through this research we have built strong and lasting connections with local communities and industries.

“We are pleased that Federal, State and local governments have acknowledged the national importance of Albury Wodonga.

“La Trobe University looks forward to working in partnership with all tiers of government, industry and the community to play a key role in the region’s future growth.”

Media Contact: Claire Bowers – – 9479 2315 / 0437 279 903

Fonte/Source: https://www.latrobe.edu.au/news/articles/2020/release/albury-wodonga-regional-deal-welcomed

Post collegati

ALBURY WODONGA REGIONAL DEAL WELCOMED

Redazione

9 JULY COVID-19 UPDATE

Redazione

COVID-19 UPDATE MINISTER WILSON – 9TH JULY

Redazione

EMERGENZA COVID-19: PUBBLICATA LA PROCEDURA PER L’ACQUISIZIONE E LA DISTRIBUZIONE DI TEST SIEROLOGICI DESTINATI AGLI OPERATORI SCOLASTI

Redazione

ABOUT HALF OF HEALTH CARE WORKERS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 BY SEROLOGY HAVE NO SYMPTOMS, STUDY FINDS

Redazione

OLDER, CRITICALLY ILL PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 MAY HAVE INCREASED RISK OF BRADYCARDIA WITH LOPINAVIR AND RITONAVIR

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More