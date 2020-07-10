ALBURY WODONGA REGIONAL DEAL WELCOMED

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (VICTORIA -AUSTRALIA), ven 10 luglio 2020

“As a leading provider of higher education in the region, La Trobe plays a pivotal role in educating the region’s future workforce, thus helping drive the regional economy – especially important as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Professor Dewar said.

“Our Albury Wodonga campus is also a hub for significant research focusing on the unique issues that face the region, including freshwater ecology, and rural and regional aged care. Through this research we have built strong and lasting connections with local communities and industries.

“We are pleased that Federal, State and local governments have acknowledged the national importance of Albury Wodonga.

“La Trobe University looks forward to working in partnership with all tiers of government, industry and the community to play a key role in the region’s future growth.”

