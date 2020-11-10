martedì, Novembre 10, 2020
Agenparl

ALBERTA’S BUSINESS ECOSYSTEM TO RECEIVE FEDERAL SUPPORT TO PROTECT JOBS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 10 novembre 2020

November 10, 2020 – Edmonton, Alberta – Western Economic Diversification Canada

The Honourable Jim Carr, the Prime Minister’s Special Advisor for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), will outline federal innovation support for Alberta’s business ecosystem to help local businesses weather the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Also participating in the announcement will be Ken Kobly, President and CEO of the Alberta Chambers of Commerce; Malcolm Bruce, CEO of Edmonton Global; and Geraldine Anderson, Director of Policy and Communications for the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

Following the remarks, media will have an opportunity to ask questions.

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Time: 10:30 a.m. MT / 12:30 p.m. ET

 

Location: The virtual announcement will take place over Zoom and will be recorded. Please email <a to RSVP and request the link.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/western-economic-diversification/news/2020/11/albertas-business-ecosystem-to-receive-federal-support-to-protect-jobs.html

