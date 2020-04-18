ALBANIA : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR ALBANIA

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 18 aprile 2020
Pakistan : Request for Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Pakistan
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.
Publication Date:
April 17, 2020
Electronic Access:
Summary:
Pakistan is facing unprecedented health and economic shocks from the rapid
propagation of the Covid-19 outbreak. Growth is expected to contract sharply,
by -1.5 percent in FY 2020, as the economy is buffeted by demand and supply shocks.
Exports and remittances are expected to decline sharply, which together with a temporary
loss of market access create an urgent balance of payments (BoP) need. In addition, public
finances are expected to come under significant pressure from the sudden increase in
health- and mitigation-related expenditures as well as the decline in tax revenues.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/114
English
Publication Date:
April 17, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
/1934-7685
Stock No:
1PAKEA
Format:
Paper
Pages:
40
Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/04/17/Albania-Request-for-Purchase-under-the-Rapid-Financing-Instrument-Press-Release-Staff-Report-49347