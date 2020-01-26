(AGENPARL) – Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), dom 26 gennaio 2020

​In parallel with the International Volunteer Day 2019, the Health Minister, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah has patronized the excellence award ceremony, which was held today, Thursday, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Riyadh.​

He said, “The health volunteering has become a reality we are witnessing in the health sector and we aspiring to have distinct and institutional volunteering that works regularly, productively and more effective”.

He pointed out that over a period of three months the Ministry of Health (MOH) has realized many achievements with the participation of more than employees who provided more than volunteering hours through over 6,000 volunteering initiatives, benefiting more than one million patients. On the economic side, MOH’s employees achieved a revenue of more than SR 27 million.

He said, “We are pleased to honor winners of the excellence award, marking the International Volunteer Day 2019”. He extended his thanks to MOH’s employees for the wellness felt by every patient and for every smile they spread over the face of the needy.

The winners of the excellence award are: The anti-smoking program, staff of Deputy Minister for Planning and Development, Internal Communication Department (Najrah Health Affairs), Baljurashi Healthcare Center, Primary Healthcare Center in Samtah- Jazan, Primary Healthcare Center in northern Bish- Jazan, Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Shuwaier Healthcare Center in Jalajil, City Center Healthcare Center- Taif, King Faisal Medical Complex- Taif, Hubuna General Hospital- Najran, Mental Health Hospital- Taif, “we care for them like their parents” initiative, community engagement department in Makkah, cornea transplantation initiative “help me to see”, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, “It is closer” initiative, King Salman Hospital- Riyadh, “for the sake of your eyes” initiative, Jeddah Eye Hospital, Communicable Disease Control Department- Taif, “flu vaccination” initiative, first health cluster in Qassim, Jouf, Najran and Hafr Al-Batin, and the second health cluster in Riyadh.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-01-23-005.aspx