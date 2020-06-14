domenica, Giugno 14, 2020
AL-QURAYYAT HEALTH AFFAIRS SPREADS HEALTH AWARENESS, INFECTION PREVENTION MEASURES AT MOSQUES

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 14 giugno 2020

Al-Qurayyat Health Affairs, with the participation of a number of volunteers in mosques of the governorate, continues to conduct visual triage for screening of COVID-19 patients, and to measure the vital signs of praying people. This comes within the framework of MOH’s initiative: «We Return with Caution»; to ensure the safety of praying people before entering the mosque, sterilizing hands, as well as applying physical distancing. This also to spread health awareness, methods of infection prevention and safety, in addition to educating people to take the necessary precautionary measures during the performance of prayer.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-12-003.aspx

