lunedì, Maggio 4, 2020
AL-QURAYYAT HEALTH AFFAIRS PERFORMS MEDICAL EXAMINATION FOR HOME DELIVERY WORKERS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), lun 04 maggio 2020

Al-Qurayyat Health Affairs has performed a medical examination for home delivery workers in the Governorate, as well as training them and issuing health certificates for them. This initiative comes as part of the preventive and precautionary measures to reduce the spread of infection among community members, maintain their safety, and ensure the safety of home delivery workers.

It is worth mentioning that this initiative comes in line with the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, May Allah protect him, to prevent the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Also, the initiative comes in continuation of the preventive measures taken by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in this regard, based on its concern for the health and safety of everyone.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-05-03-004.aspx

