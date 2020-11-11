mercoledì, Novembre 11, 2020
AL-QURAYYAT: 1,000+ BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS TO DATE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mer 11 novembre 2020

​According to Al-Qurayyat Health affairs, «Tetamman» Clinics, since their launch in the region to date, have provided their services through three health facilities to 1,018 beneficiaries. 

It is noted that these clinics are devoted to serve everyone (whether a citizen, a resident, or an illegal resident), who develops Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms, such as high temperature that may be accompanied by shortness of breath and coughing.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-11-11-003.aspx

