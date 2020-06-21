domenica, Giugno 21, 2020
AL-QUNFUDHAH: 5 HEALTH FACILITIES ALLOCATED FOR «TETAMMAN» CLINICS SERVICE

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 21 giugno 2020

Al-Qunfudhah Health Affairs General Directorate has allocated and equipped four hospitals and a healthcare center to provide «Tetamman» Clinics Service. The clinics operate 16 hours per day and 7 days per week, with no need for booking appointments in advance, for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) detection.

“These clinics are available now at Al Sharqiyah Health Center, Al Qunfudhah General Hospital, Al-Muzaylif General Hospital, Thurayban General Hospital, and Namirah General Hospital,” stated the Affairs.

 

It is worth mentioning that «Tetamman» Clinics are designed to serve everyone (whether a citizen, a resident, or even an illegal resident), who develops COVID-19 symptoms, especially a high temperature, which may be accompanied by shortness of breath or coughing.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-18-005.aspx

