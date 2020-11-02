AL-QUNFUDHAH: 15,000+ BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS TO DATE

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), lun 02 novembre 2020

​According to Al-Qunfudhah Health Affairs, since «Tetamman» Clinics were launched in the region to date, they have provided their services through five health facilities to 15,270 beneficiaries.

It is noted that «Tetamman» Clinics are devoted to serve everyone (whether a citizen, a resident, or an illegal resident), who develops Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms, such as high temperature that may be accompanied by shortness of breath and coughing.

