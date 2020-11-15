AL-QUNFUDAH: 16,000+ BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS TO DATE

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 15 novembre 2020

​According to Al-Qunfudah Health Affairs, «Tetamman» Clinics, since their launch in the region to date, have provided their services to 16,436 beneficiaries through 5 clinics at several healthcare centers. ​

It is noted that these clinics are devoted to serve everyone (whether a citizen, a resident or an illegal resident), who develops Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms, such as high temperature that may be accompanied by shortness of breath and coughing.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-11-15-004.aspx