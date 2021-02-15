lunedì, Febbraio 15, 2021

AL-QASSIM: 97,000+ BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS TO DATE

According to Al-Qassim Health affairs, «Tetamman» Clinics, since their launch in the region to date, have provided their services through 16 health facilities to 97,280 beneficiaries.

It is worth mentioning that «Tetamman» Clinics are devoted to serve everyone (whether a citizen, a resident, or an illegal resident), who develops Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms, such as high temperature that may be accompanied by shortness of breath and coughing.

