AL-BAHA: OVER 43,000 BENEFICIARIES SERVED BY «TETAMMAN» CLINICS TO DATE

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mar 17 novembre 2020

​According to Al-Baha Health affairs, since «Tetamman» Clinics were launched in Al-Baha to date, they have provided their services through 12 health facilities to 43,336 beneficiaries. ​

It is worth mentioning that these clinics are devoted to serving everyone (whether a citizen, a resident or an illegal resident), who develops Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms, such as high temperature that may be accompanied by shortness of breath and coughing.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-11-17-001.aspx