AL-ABDULAALI: NON-COMPLIANCE WITH PRECAUTIONS INCREASES COVID-19 CASES IN SOME COUNTRIES

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), gio 27 agosto 2020

The Assistant Minister of Health and MOH spokesman, Dr. Muhammad Al-Abdulaali, stated that 1,068 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in the Kingdom; thus bringing the total number to 310,836 confirmed cases, including 22,136 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 1,601 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.

Al-Abdulaali revealed that the world is still reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases, attributing this to non-compliance with precautions, most notably adherence to wearing face masks and physical distancing in crowded places. Besides, he advised those who are in close contact with a COVID-19 patient, without any precautions, to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days, regardless of any other considerations, such as PCR tests or examinations.

Furthermore, he underlined that the presence of two positive PCR test results differs from being infected with the disease twice. Hence, he said, it is necessary to pay attention to the difference between both cases, while it cannot be emphasized that reinfection with virus is completely excluded; as the pandemic is new and surveillance is still ongoing, as well as studies and follow-up are continuing. He added that studying the level of immunity, its formation, its permanence, and its ability to protect the body is also underway, with no final result so far.

MOH spokesman made this statement in the COVID-19 briefing held on Wednesday, highlighting that 1,013 cases have been recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 284,945 cases, all praise is due to Allah. Also, 33 new deaths have been reported; putting the tally of fatalities at 3,755, May Allah bestow His mercy upon them. About 44% of the new reported cases are females, and 56% are males. Only 4% of the cases are older persons, 10% are children, and 86% are adults. Moreover, 59,467 new Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 have been conducted; bringing the total number to 4,850,659 PCR tests in the Kingdom’s laboratories.

Al-Abdulaali reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-08-26-005.aspx