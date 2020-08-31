AL-ABDULAALI: ACTIVE COVID -19 CASES DECLINE IN KSA

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), lun 31 agosto 2020

The Assistant Minister of Health and MOH spokesman, Dr. Muhammad Al-Abdulaali, stated that the Kingdom witnesses decrease in active COVID-19 cases, in addition to drop in third quarter critical cases, by Allah’s grace. “Half of COVID-19 cases currently reported were due to non-compliance of some young people with preventive measures,” he said.

Al-Abdulaali added that 910 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Kingdom; thus bringing the total number to 314,821 confirmed cases, including 21,284 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 1,545 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.

MOH spokesman made this statement in the COVID-19 briefing held on Sunday, which also hosted Mr. Nasser Al-Hazzani, spokesman of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. Al-Abdulaali revealed that 1,226 cases have been recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 289,667 cases, all praise is due to Allah. Also, 30 new deaths have been reported; putting the tally of fatalities at 3,870, May Allah bestow His mercy upon them.

He mentioned that about 42% of the new reported cases are females, and 58% are males. Only 5% of the cases are older persons, 10% are children, and 85% are adults. Moreover, 37,466 new Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 have been conducted; bringing the total number to 5,063,593 PCR tests in the Kingdom’s laboratories.

Al-Abdulaali stressed that returning to public places cautiously by adherence to precautions is very important and has big consequences. Also, he reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

For his part, Al-Hazzani stated that the return of all public sector employees to their workplaces at a rate of 100% today (Sunday) came after considering indicators, data and reports of all cities, regions and governorates of the Kingdom. He indicated that such return shall be with commitment to a number of conditions, most prominently: the percentage of those working remotely should not exceed 25 per cent of the entity’s employees, enabling those who work remotely to perform their duties easily, and the groups, who are most at risk of infection, shall continue to work remotely, according to the classification of Saudi Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Also, he pointed out that employees attendance will be according to flexible working hours over three periods of time (the first is 7.30 a.m., the second is 8.30 a.m., and the third period is 9.30 a.m.), showing that suspending the fingerprint in all public sector will continue for employees safety.

Finally, Al-Hazzani clarified the common inquiries over the past 24 hours about the excluded groups or those who are most at risk of infection with COVID-19, namely: those people aged 65 years or older, and patients with chronic lung diseases, severe asthma, chronic cardiac diseases, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), primary immunodeficiency, obesity, uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension, kidney failure, and cirrhosis. Al-Hazzani underlined that those patients shall submit medical report to prove their conditions.

