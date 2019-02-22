22 Febbraio 2019
Aktis 18th issue is available

(AGENPARL) – Fontenay-aux-Roses (France), ven 22 febbraio 2019


Aktis 18In this new issue of Aktis in English, you will find a focus on the aging of concrete in geological disposal of radioactive waste.


This issue also treats of an analysis of the Fukushima Daiichi accident for IRSN’s simulation tools, the accurate assessment of alpha therapy doses, and of new experimental data for modelling fires with reduced oxygen supply.


Read Aktis #18 online


Read Aktis #18 in pageflip PDF


About Aktis:
Aktis is a free quarterly newsletter on IRSN’s research. It is published in digital version and available in HTML or PDF.


Subscribe to Aktis or consult our past editions.

Fonte/Source: https://www.irsn.fr//EN/Newsroom/News/Pages/20190222_Aktis-18th-issue-is-available.aspx

