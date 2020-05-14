venerdì, Maggio 15, 2020
AKEBIA TRIFOLIATA PERICARP EXTRACT AMELIORATES INFLAMMATION THROUGH NF-κB/MAPK SIGNALING PATHWAYS AND MODIFIES GUT MICROBIOTA

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 14 maggio 2020

Food Funct., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/C9FO02917F, Paper
Xiaoya Wang, Ningxiang Yu, Zhongliang Wang, Tingting Qiu, Li Jiang, Xuemei Zhu, Yong Sun, Hua Xiong
Akebia trifoliata fruits, a kind of popular edible berry in Asia, are widely consumed as daily fruits or functional foods.
