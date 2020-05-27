AI’S COVID-19 ROLE; FIRE PREDICTION; KINDNESS AND EMPATHY

(AGENPARL) – mer 27 maggio 2020 Stanford Report delivers campus news each weekday.

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

** AI’s role in pandemic recovery (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/05/20/role-ai-covid-19-recovery/)

Political scientist Rob Reich explains what viewers can expect at an upcoming HAI conference on the role of AI in issues arising from this pandemic.



** Better fire prediction (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/05/21/mapping-dry-wildfire-fuels-ai-new-satellite-data/)

Researchers have developed a model that maps fuel moisture levels in fine detail across 12 western states, opening a door for better fire predictions.



** Kindness and empathy (https://stanfordmag.org/contents/in-case-of-emergency-be-kind)

Stanford magazine talked to psychologist Jamil Zaki about four ways we can increase our capacity for empathy and become kinder in these trying times.

* Our democracy depends on a safe election in November (https://fsi.stanford.edu/news/our-democracy-depends-safe-election-november) (World Class podcast)

Junior CAROLINE PECOS-DUARTE (https://news.stanford.edu/thedish/) is a recipient of the Udall Scholarship, which provides support for college sophomores and juniors interested in public service to Native American communities and the environment.

* Stanford Daily survey (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScPzcqoZYTfUx5hPIe56Ils1gKn0ibO27ugWmiJVMKADdgdpA/viewform) : The Stanford Daily, Stanford’s independent, student-run newspaper wants to hear from you. The Daily is considering adjustments to its print and online products, including changing the frequency of the print newspaper. Tell the Daily staff what you think by filling out this survey (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScPzcqoZYTfUx5hPIe56Ils1gKn0ibO27ugWmiJVMKADdgdpA/viewform) .

* Kevin Systrom returns (https://ecorner.stanford.edu/event/may-27-2020-etl-with-kevin-systrom/) : Alumnus and Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom returns to Stanford’s Entrepreneurial Thought Leaders series today, Wednesday, May 27, at 4:30 p.m. (A previous ad incorrectly listed May 29 as the date of Systrom’s appearance.) Learn more (https://events.stanford.edu/events/875/87565/) .