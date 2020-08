(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), mar 18 agosto 2020 Located in a single exhibit area of the Airman Heritage Museum at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the Women in the Air Force gallery that invites us to remember the unique plights – and inevitable triumphs – of the first women who were afforded the opportunity to serve.





Fonte/Source: https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2315807/airman-heritage-museum-displays-women-in-the-air-forces-rich-history/