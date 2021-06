(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mar 15 giugno 2021 Airbus Helicopters is bringing the industry together to drive the deployment of biofuels, through the creation of a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) User Group dedicated to the rotary-wing community.

