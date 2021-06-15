(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mar 15 giugno 2021 Together with the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs’ Crisis and Support Centre (CDCS) the Airbus Foundation sent 7 tons of medical equipment from Toulouse, France to Kathmandu, Nepal using an A350 Airbus test aircraft. The relief equipment, provided by the CDCS, the French Ministry of Health and Visière Solidaire, consisted of masks, protection glasses, respirators as well as antigen tests. The aid will help the Government of Nepal in their management of COVID-19 within the country.

Fonte/Source: https://www.airbus.com/newsroom/press-releases/en/2021/06/airbus-foundation-supports-fight-against-covid19-in-nepal-kathmandu.html