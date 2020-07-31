venerdì, Luglio 31, 2020
Breaking News

GIOVEDì 30 LUGLIO 2020 – 247ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

ON THE PASSING OF FORMER TAIWAN PRESIDENT LEE TENG-HUI

ON THE PASSING OF FORMER TAIWAN PRESIDENT LEE TENG-HUI

ON THE PASSING OF FORMER TAIWAN PRESIDENT LEE TENG-HUI

CYBER SANCTIONS: TIME TO ACT

KILLING OF TAHIR NASEEM

THE UNITED STATES APPLAUDS THE EU’S ACTION ON CYBER SANCTIONS

THE UNITED STATES APPLAUDS THE EU’S ACTION ON CYBER SANCTIONS

KILLING OF TAHIR NASEEM

THE UNITED STATES APPLAUDS THE EU’S ACTION ON CYBER SANCTIONS

Agenparl

AIR-STABLE MEANS MORE: DESIGNING AIR-DEFENDABLE LITHIUM METALS FOR SAFE AND STABLE BATTERIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 31 luglio 2020

Lithium metal has been considered as the ultimate anode choice for the next-generation high energy density rechargeable batteries. However, besides the critical issues in electrochemistry such as interfacial stability and dendrite growth, stringent operation conditions and safety concerns induced by the poor air/moisture stability of Li metal largely hinder its transformation from laboratory to industry. Because of the high reactivity, Li metal suffers from severe corrosion or even potential safety hazards when exposed to humid air. Therefore, recent progress in enhancing the stability of Li metal in ambient air is of great significance for real-world mass production and practical application of lithium metal batteries (LMBs). This review focuses on the development of air-stable and high-performance Li metals to facilitate cost-effective fabrication of safety-enhanced LMBs. Surface modification and architecture design of Li anodes are identified as two most important directions to achieve the goal. The strategies that simultaneously enhance air/water-resistance and electrochemical properties are summarized, and the perspectives and future directions targeting the commercialization of air-stable LMBs are discussed.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/mh/~3/ZdRzdKgLDLI/D0MH01030H

Post collegati

AIR-STABLE MEANS MORE: DESIGNING AIR-DEFENDABLE LITHIUM METALS FOR SAFE AND STABLE BATTERIES

Redazione

A THEORETICAL STRATEGY FOR PRESSURE-DRIVEN FERROELECTRIC TRANSITION ASSOCIATED WITH CRITICAL BEHAVIOR AND MAGNETOELECTRIC COUPLING IN ORGANIC MULTIFERROICS

Redazione

DECLINE IN US CARDIAC DEATHS SLOWING, WHILE COUNTY-LEVEL DISPARITIES GROW

Redazione

GUT FEELINGS CAN BE GOOD FOR US

Redazione

EXAM SUCCESS IN ACCOUNTING FOR CAMBRIDGE IGCSERG &AMP; O LEVEL

Redazione

THE OXFORD HANDBOOK OF LAW AND ECONOMICS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More