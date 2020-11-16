AIR SECTOR ENGINEER NAMED AS ONE OF THE NORTH WEST REGION’S TOP APPRENTICES.

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE lun 16 novembre 2020

Anna Singleton has won the Made in the North West Apprentice of the Year 2020 award. The awards celebrate talented individuals from the region with the apprentice of the year category recognising an individual who has shown great achievement, contribution and potential to their employer.



Anna joined BAE Systems in 2015 as an Advanced Technical Apprentice, undertaking her first placement in Displays and Controls Software, working across a number of areas of the business before completing her apprenticeship last year.



Throughout her apprenticeship Anna gained a number of additional qualifications, including an extended diploma in Tech Engineering (Technical Support), a BTEC ONC Qualification in Aeronautical Engineering and a BTEC HND Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering.



She is also an advocate for STEM and has worked closely with schools and attended events to promote STEM careers.



Anna’s efforts have been recognised internally and she was awarded with ‘Overall Advanced Apprentice of the Year’ and ‘Final Year Technician Apprentice Winner’ by the company.



Anna is currently an Environmental Control Systems Engineer based in Warton, Lancashire working as part of the team which is helping to develop the UK’s future combat air system, Tempest.

On hearing she had been named Apprentice of the Year 2020, Anna said :

“I was overwhelmed to find out that I had been nominated and shortlisted for such a prestigious award especially hearing about the other nominees and their achievements.

“When I found out I had won, I was astounded.

“I am extremely proud to work for BAE Systems; a company that supports employees and recognises them for their efforts and achievements.”