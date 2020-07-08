AIR POLLUTION; VIRTUAL REALITY; AI’S CARBON FOOTPRINT

(AGENPARL) – mer 08 luglio 2020 Stanford Report delivers campus news each weekday.
View in browser (https://mailchi.mp/stanford/air-pollution-virtual-reality-ais-carbon-footprint?e=37d6b811e4)
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
————————————————————
** SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY (https://news.stanford.edu/section/science-technology/)
————————————————————
** COVID-19 and air pollution (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/06/30/links-covid-19-air-pollution/)
————————————————————
Stanford scholar Mary Prunicki discusses evidence for air pollution’s connection with diseases such as COVID-19 and its disproportionate impact on poor communities.
————————————————————
** EDUCATION (https://ed.stanford.edu/news-media)
————————————————————
** Virtual reality science lessons (https://ed.stanford.edu/news/bring-science-lessons-home-make-virtual-reality-more-relevant-stanford-professor-says)
————————————————————
New research led by Stanford education professor Bryan A. Brown shows the impact of connecting VR learning experiences with students’ culture.
https://ed.stanford.edu/news/bring-science-lessons-home-make-virtual-reality-more-relevant-stanford-professor-says
————————————————————
** SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY (https://news.stanford.edu/section/science-technology/)
————————————————————
** AI’s carbon footprint problem (https://hai.stanford.edu/blog/ais-carbon-footprint-problem)
————————————————————
Machine learning generates far more carbon emissions than most people realize. A Stanford team has developed a tool to measure the hidden cost.
https://hai.stanford.edu/blog/ais-carbon-footprint-problem
————————————————————
** Other Stanford news
————————————————————
* ‘Instagram-like filter’ labels molecular details in tumor images (https://scopeblog.stanford.edu/2020/07/07/instagram-like-filter-labels-molecular-details-in-tumor-images/) (Scope)
————————————————————
** The Dish
————————————————————
Faculty at STANFORD EARTH (https://news.stanford.edu/thedish/) share their suggestions for summer reading that may inspire curiosity about our planet, conversations about the way we live on it and fresh perspectives on a more sustainable future.
————————————————————
https://continuingstudies.stanford.edu/courses/detail/20194_WSP-350?utm_source=sr&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=SU20sr https://fsh.stanford.edu/rentals/universityrent.shtml
————————————————————
** Announcements
————————————————————
* Limited BeWell appointments this fall (https://bewell.stanford.edu/) : Remote BeWell appointments are expected to be plentiful this summer and limited this fall. Benefits-eligible employees and their spouses/registered domestic partners are encouraged to sign into their account to take next BeWell steps so they don’t miss out. Learn more (https://bewell.stanford.edu/) .