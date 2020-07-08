AIR POLLUTION; VIRTUAL REALITY; AI’S CARBON FOOTPRINT

(AGENPARL) – mer 08 luglio 2020 Stanford Report delivers campus news each weekday.

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

** COVID-19 and air pollution (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/06/30/links-covid-19-air-pollution/)

Stanford scholar Mary Prunicki discusses evidence for air pollution’s connection with diseases such as COVID-19 and its disproportionate impact on poor communities.



** Virtual reality science lessons (https://ed.stanford.edu/news/bring-science-lessons-home-make-virtual-reality-more-relevant-stanford-professor-says)

New research led by Stanford education professor Bryan A. Brown shows the impact of connecting VR learning experiences with students’ culture.

** AI’s carbon footprint problem (https://hai.stanford.edu/blog/ais-carbon-footprint-problem)

Machine learning generates far more carbon emissions than most people realize. A Stanford team has developed a tool to measure the hidden cost.

** Other Stanford news

* ‘Instagram-like filter’ labels molecular details in tumor images (https://scopeblog.stanford.edu/2020/07/07/instagram-like-filter-labels-molecular-details-in-tumor-images/) (Scope)

** The Dish

Faculty at STANFORD EARTH (https://news.stanford.edu/thedish/) share their suggestions for summer reading that may inspire curiosity about our planet, conversations about the way we live on it and fresh perspectives on a more sustainable future.

** Announcements

