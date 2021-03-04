giovedì, Marzo 4, 2021
AIR POLLUTION FELL SHARPLY DURING LOCKDOWN

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 04 marzo 2021 (University of Innsbruck) Analyses by the University of Innsbruck show that traffic restrictions during the first lockdown last March led to a sharp drop in air pollutant emissions, significantly more than for carbon dioxide. The study confirms the assumption that traffic is significantly underestimated as a source of nitrogen oxide pollution in cities and is responsible for over 90 percent of these pollutants.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-03/uoi-apf030321.php

