venerdì, Agosto 7, 2020
AIR FORCE RECOGNIZES SAFE AND SOUND WEEK

(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), gio 06 agosto 2020 For the third year in a row, the United States Air Force is partnering with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to promote Safe and Sound Week. Taking place Aug. 10-16, this annual event raises awareness for workplace safety and serves as a reminder to find and fix workplace hazards before they become an issue.

Fonte/Source: https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2303470/air-force-recognizes-safe-and-sound-week/

