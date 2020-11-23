(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), lun 23 novembre 2020 A pair of Air Force C-130J Hercules transport aircraft will conduct training flights around the Exmouth area from 22-30 November 2020.



The training flights are the final test in a six-month C-130J conversion course, and will include the dispensing of countermeasure flares in military controlled airspace over the Exmouth Gulf, five kilometres east of RAAF Base Learmonth.



Fonte/Source: https://www.airforce.gov.au/operations/flying-operations/air-force-hercules-training-around-exmouth