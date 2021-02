(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), mar 02 febbraio 2021 The Airman leadership qualities are expected to form the basis for the future officer and enlisted performance reporting systems. The alignment between evaluating units and evaluating Airmen is intended to further emphasize and accelerate an understanding and adoption of the associated leadership qualities.



