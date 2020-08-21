AIMY BAZYLAK WINS MCLEAN AWARD

(AGENPARL) – TORONTO (ONTARIO – CANADA), ven 21 agosto 2020

Professor Aimy Bazylak of the Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering is this year’s winner of the McLean Award which recognizes an emerging research leader at the University of Toronto.

“I feel deep gratitude for receiving the McLean Award,” Bazylak said. “I’m tremendously excited about the privilege this provides to both advance clean energy with my team as well as support the growth and development of junior researchers.”

The $125,000 award, jointly funded by the Connaught Fund and the McLean endowment, supports outstanding basic research in computer science, mathematics, physics, chemistry, engineering sciences and statistics.

Bazylak holds the Canada Research Chair in Thermofluidics for Clean Energy. Her research focuses on two complementary technologies that can provide low-emission electricity infrastructure: electrolyzers and fuel cells. In 2017, she was appointed by President Meric Gertler to the President’s Committee on the Environment, Climate Change and Sustainability.

“Professor Bazylak is a leader in sustainable energy research who has already had a tremendous impact on industry, through her collaborations with companies such as Nissan, Hyundai, Hydrogenics and Volkswagen,” said University Professor Ted Sargent, vice-president, research and innovation, and strategic initiatives. “This important recognition will help further her leadership.”

