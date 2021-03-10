mercoledì, Marzo 10, 2021
AIMS MERIT AWARDS 2021 – CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

(AGENPARL) – MILTON (AUSTRALIA), mer 10 marzo 2021

Call for Nominations for AIMS Merit Awards 2021

The AIMS Merit Award is conferred on an individual in recognition of their significant service to the Institute, or to an individual who has made a worthy contribution to the advancement of medical science and/or the profession while a member of the Institute.  

Members are invited to submit nominations for the 2021 AIMS Merit Awards.

The closing date for nominations  is 9 April 2021.

Nominations for the AIMS Merit Award are accepted from any current member of the Institute in any category of AIMS membership, except Student, and must be must be supported by a seconder who must also be a current member.

Nominations should be on the nomination form and include a letter outlining the nominee’s service to AIMS or contribution to the advancement of medical science and/or the profession.  Please see the information on the nomination form.

Click here for Nomination Form and information.

Awards will be conferred at the next Annual Meeting of the Branch or Division or at the National Scientific Meeting.(Recipients are encouraged to attend the ceremony, however, it is not a requirement.)

Please send nomination forms, and attach a letter outlining the nominee’s service to AIMS or their contribution to the advancement of medical science and/or the profession, to <a post to PO Box 1911, Milton QLD 4064

Fonte/Source: https://www.aims.org.au/news/aims-merit-awards-2021-call-for-nominations

