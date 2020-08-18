martedì, Agosto 18, 2020
(AGENPARL) – MILTON (AUSTRALIA), mar 18 agosto 2020

The terms of office expire in 2020 for the President and three Directors of AIMS who are elected directly by and from amongst the Voting Members of AIMS. Nominations have been received for these vacant positions.

One nomination was received for the position of President and consequently no election is required for this office.

Six nominations were received for the three Director positions. Consequently, an election is required and a postal ballot shall be conducted on a first past the post basis.

Results of a postal ballot will be declared at, and take effect from the close, of the AGM 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://www.aims.org.au/news/aims-elections-2020

