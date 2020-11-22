(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 22 novembre 2020

NITI Aayog

‘AIM–Sirius Innovation Programme 3.0’ Finale Showcases Brilliant Co-Innovation Capability of Indo-Russia school children



This year’s edition was focused on developing technological solutions to address the grassroot problems of India and Russia



21 NOV 2020 10:57PM by PIB Delhi

The 14-day-long AIM–Sirius Innovation Programme 3.0 for school students drew to an end today. The event saw the participation of several dignitaries from India and Russia and a special showcase by the students of both the countries.

Drawing inspiration from India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Russia’s Big Challenges, this year’s edition was focused on developing technological solutions (web-based and mobile applications) to address the grassroot problems of the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Prof. K. Vijayraghavan said, “These collaborations are valuable because they have a long tradition of mutual support and trust, and exchange of ideas that add great value.”

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar said, “This is a historic moment—we have seen the collaboration and cooperation between older generations, but this a collaboration between the younger generation, who are the leaders of tomorrow.”

During the course of the programme, 48 students worked in teams to create eight virtual products and mobile applications to solve challenges in the areas of culture, distance education, applied cognitive science, health and well-being, and promote sports, fitness and games training, as well as leverage artificial intelligence and digital financial assets.

Russian Vice-Minister of Science and Higher Education Alexey Medvedev said, “We have had a great experience in cooperation with India in the fields of science, technology, and innovation. This programme has further enriched the experience and knowledge of both the countries.”

Innovations developed by the students leveraged technologies such as app development, artificial intelligence, blockchain, machine learning, data analytics and visualization, UI/UX, virtual reality, augmented reality, gamification, 3D design, and rapid prototyping. Mentors from the industry and academia of both the countries worked closely with the teams.

“The solutions developed using the technologies of tomorrow are not only relevant for the two countries but for the entire world. These young innovators are going to be the architects of a new world. Co-innovation and collaboration are what is needed for the future,” said AIM Mission Director R. Ramanan.

Elena Shmeleva, Head, Talent and Success Foundation, and Member of the Presidential Council for Science and Education added, “The education of a talented youth is a strategic task, and I would like to continue the collaboration and international cooperation that tightens the link between our countries.”

The innovations were showcased in a virtual closing ceremony and broadcasted live on YouTube.

