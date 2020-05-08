venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
AIDSINFO UPDATES CONSUMER FACT SHEETS ON HIV PREVENTION

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 08 maggio 2020

News and Features

AIDSinfo Updates Consumer Fact Sheets on HIV Prevention

The updated AIDSinfo consumer fact sheets provide important information on HIV prevention. Each fact sheet includes a summary of key points and links to additional information and resources.

View the updated fact sheets:

Visit infoSIDA to view the fact sheets in Spanish.

AIDSinfo Highlights Two HIV/AIDS Awareness Days in May

Learn about two HIV/AIDS awareness days observed in May:

May 18: HIV Vaccine Awareness Day

HIV Vaccine Awareness Day is an occasion to highlight HIV vaccine research and to recognize the many volunteers, community members, health professionals, and scientists involved in this important research. To learn more, visit the AIDSinfo HIV Vaccine Awareness Day webpage [en español].

May 19: National Asian & Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

The focus of National Asian & Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is to raise awareness about the impact of HIV/AIDS-related stigma in Asian and Pacific Islander communities, help prevent HIV, and help those who are living with HIV. To learn more, browse the AIDSinfo National Asian & Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day webpage [en español].

Fonte/Source: https://aidsinfo.nih.gov/e-news/archive/2020/5/7

