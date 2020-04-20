lunedì, Aprile 20, 2020
‘AIDONS L’OMS à NOUS AIDER TOUS’

(AGENPARL) – lun 20 aprile 2020 COE-logo-and-Parliamentary-Assembly.png
PRESS RELEASE
Communication Division
PACE 051 (2020)
‘Aidons l’OMS à nous aider tous’
Strasbourg, 20.04.2020 – « J’appelle tous les États membres du Conseil de l’Europe et tous les partenaires concernés à intensifier et à soutenir l’Organisation mondiale de la Santé (OMS) à la fois moralement et financièrement, dans un esprit de solidarité mondiale », a déclaré aujourd’hui Luís Leite Ramos (Portugal, PPE/DC), Président de la Commission des questions sociales, de la santé et du développement durable.
« Avec plus de pouvoir devraient également venir plus de responsabilités. Le contrôle parlementaire fait cruellement défaut à l’OMS. Toute réforme de l’OMS devrait également introduire un élément de contrôle, qui est essentiel pour bâtir la confiance et la solidarité », a ajouté Mme De Temmerman.
PACE 051 (2020)
‘Let’s help the WHO help all of us’
Strasbourg, 20.04.2020 – “I call on all member States of the Council of Europe and all relevant partners to step up and support the World Health Organization (WHO), both morally and financially, in a spirit of global solidarity,” today declared Luís Leite Ramos (Portugal, EPP/CD), Chairperson of PACE’s Committee on Social Affairs, Health and Sustainable Development. 
Ms De Temmerman added: “With more power should also come more responsibility and accountability. Parliamentary oversight is sorely lacking at the WHO. Any WHO reform should also introduce an element of such oversight, which is essential for building trust and solidarity.”
 
The Assembly brings together 324 members from the national parliaments of the 47 member states. President: Rik Daems (Belgium, ALDE) – Secretary General of the Assembly: Wojciech Sawicki. Political groups: SOC (Socialists, Democrats and Greens Group); EPP/CD (Group of the European People’s Party); EC/DA (European Conservatives Group & Democratic Alliance); ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe); UEL (Group of the Unified European Left).
 
© Council of Europe 2020
 
