martedì, Aprile 21, 2020
Breaking News

USA: TRUMP ANNUNCIA LO STOP DELL’IMMIGRAZIONE PER CONTRASTARE IL NEMICO INVISIBILE

CORONAVIRUS, BERLUSCONI: UE METTA IN CAMPO MISURE PER LIMITARE VIRUS E SOSTEGNO…

CORONAVIRUS: SISTO (FI), CONTRO PROCESSO TELEMATICO SENZA SE E SENZA MA

UK GOVERNMENT PROVIDES EXTRA £95M TO TACKLE CORONAVIRUS IN WALES

CALENDARIO DEI LAVORI DELLA SETTIMANA CORRENTE

CORONAVIRUS, LEGA: DELUSIONE INTERVENTO CONTE, ASCOLTO DELLE OPPOSIZIONI? BALLE

AAIB SPECIAL BULLETIN: BIOCIDE TREATMENT OF AIRCRAFT FUEL

DRL SUPPORTING DEMOCRACY, HUMAN RIGHTS, AND RULE OF LAW IN SYRIA

COMMISSION APPROVES THE FIRST FINNISH AID SCHEME TO SUPPORT COMPANIES IN THE…

DECRETO-LEGGE GIOCHI OLIMPICI E PARALIMPICI INVERNALI MILANO CORTINA 2026: AVVIATO ESAME E…

Agenparl

AI TO MAKE DENTISTS’ WORK EASIER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 21 aprile 2020

In order to plan a dental implant operation and the implant size and position, dentists need to know the exact location of the mandibular canal, a canal located in both sides of the lower jaw that contains the alveolar nerve.

The lower jaw is an anatomically complex structure and medical experts use X-ray and computer tomography (CT) models to detect and diagnose such structures. Typically, dentists and radiologists define the location of the mandibular canals manually from the X-ray or CT scans, which makes the task laborious and time-consuming. That is why an automatized way to do this could make their work and placement of dental implants much easier.

To bring a solution to this problem, researchers at the Finnish Center for Artificial Intelligence FCAI, Tampere University Hospital, Planmeca and the Alan Turing Institute developed a new model that accurately and automatically shows the exact location of mandibular canals. The model is based on training and using deep neural networks. The researchers trained the model by using a dataset consisting of 3D cone beam CT (CBCT) scans.

The model is based on a fully convolutional architecture, which makes it as fast and data-efficient as possible. Based on the research results, this type of a deep learning model can localise the mandibular canals highly accurately. It surpasses the statistical shape models, which have thus far been the best, automatized method to localise the mandibular canals.

In simple cases — when the patient does not have any special conditions, such as osteoporosis — the model is as accurate as a human specialist. Most patients that visit a dentist fall into this category. ‘In more complex cases, one may need to adjust the estimate, so we are not yet talking about a fully stand-alone system,’ says Joel Jaskari, Doctoral Candidate and the first author of the research paper.

Using Artificial Intelligence has another clear advantage, namely the fact that the machine performs the job equally fast and accurately every time. ‘The aim of this research work is not, however, to replace radiologists but to make their job faster and more efficient so that they will have time to focus on the most complex cases,’ adds Professor Kimmo Kaski.

Planmeca, a Finnish company developing, manufacturing and marketing dental equipment, 2D and 3D imaging equipment and software, collaborates with FCAI. The company is currently integrating the presented model into its dedicated software, to be used with Planmeca 3D tomography equipment.

Story Source:

Materials provided by Aalto University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200421094254.htm

Post collegati

ANTIBODIES COULD PROVIDE NEW TREATMENT FOR OCD

Redazione

AI TO MAKE DENTISTS’ WORK EASIER

Redazione

BHP EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT STEEL CONTRACTION

Redazione

ENI EXTENDS KNOT SHUTTLE TANKER CHARTER

Redazione

21 APR 2020 – PROROGATO A FIRENZE IL CODICE GIALLO PER RISCHIO VENTO FORTE

Redazione

21 APR 2020 – RSA, SINISTRA PROGETTO COMUNE E FIRENZE CITTà APERTA: “LA NECESSITà DI AVERE INFORMAZIONI”

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More