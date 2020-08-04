AI MAY OFFER A BETTER WAY TO ID DRUG-RESISTANT SUPERBUGS

martedì, Agosto 4, 2020
(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 04 agosto 2020 (Duke University) Biomedical engineers at Duke University have shown that different strains of the same bacterial pathogen can be distinguished by a machine learning analysis of their growth dynamics alone, which can then also accurately predict other traits such as resistance to antibiotics. The demonstration could point to methods for identifying diseases and predicting their behaviors that are faster, simpler, less expensive and more accurate than current standard techniques.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-08/du-amo080420.php

