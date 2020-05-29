AGUROCKS: COVER OF THE SCIENCE MAG

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 29 maggio 2020

#AGURocks is a series of posts by musicians who create science-inspired music and explain their process and inspiration while also showcasing their pieces.

Ever since Nick Shackleton first showed his clarinette skills on one of the first ICP conferences (most likely on the ICP3 in Cambridge) it has become a habit to have a Paleomusicology concert the night before the conference ends. It used to be quite classical but it has become more casual during the last years.

Some time last year I had the idea to adapt the 1972 song “Cover of the Rolling Stone” by Shel Silverstein originally performed by Dr Hook & the Medicine Show to digest my experience with publishing an interesting story (shelf life of pyrite) in a high profile journal (Nature -> Science -> Nature Geoscience where it got finally published). So it’s now called “Cover of the Science Mag” which is – together with Nature – to scientists what the “Rolling Stone” is for rock musicians. Only – as I explain in the intro (long version) – “Nature” does not rhyme with anything.

I ended up writing more than half of the lyrics the two nights before the concert in the hotel room and ended up printing it in the conference office. Since I did not bring a guitar all the way to Australia, I used Luke Skinners guitar that night and I had actually never tried the song before I performed it. Since my musical skills had been quite unknown in the paleoceanography community, basically nobody had an idea what to expect – including Luke who organized the night.

The local student Nick who shows the magazine names was “hired” by my wife (who did the video) a few minutes before the performances started (and he did a wonderful piano performance later that night). It was big fun for me: An audience of 500 who was both, easy to please and expert enough to understand even the most in-jokes, a magnificent room, an excellent audio system and Luke’s lovely guitar. Looks like the audience had some fun too.

–Martin Koeling is a researcher at MARUM – the Cen­ter for Mar­ine En­vir­on­mental Sci­ences.





