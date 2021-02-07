AGRICULTURE: LECTURER – AGRICULTURAL AND RESOURCE ECONOMICS – COLLEGE OF NATURAL RESOURCES

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 07 febbraio 2021

Lecturer – Agricultural and Resource Economics – College of Natural Resources

The Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics (ARE) at the University of California, Berkeley invites applications for a pool of qualified temporary lecturers to teach courses which focus on applied economic and policy questions in agriculture, biotechnology, environment, natural resources, international development, and trade.

Further information about ARE, including courses taught, can be found on the following websites:



Screening of applicants is ongoing and will continue as needed. The number of positions varies from semester to semester, depending on the needs of the department. Appointments are typically part- time and may be renewable based on need, funding, and performance.

General Duties: In addition to teaching responsibilities, general duties include holding office hours, assigning grades, advising students, preparing course materials (e.g., syllabus), and maintaining a course website. Depending on public health requirements, courses may be delivered remotely.

Basic Qualifications (at time of application): Advanced degree or enrolled in an advanced degree program at the time of application.

Additional Qualifications (by start date): Advanced degree is required by the start date.

Preferred Qualifications: Ph.D. or equivalent international degree in Economics, Agricultural Economics, or a related area is preferred. Teaching experience at the college-level is also preferred.

Salary: Commensurate with experience.

The Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics is interested in candidates who will contribute to diversity and equal opportunity in higher education through their teaching or other related areas. UC Berkeley has a number of policies and programs to support employees as they balance work and family, if applicable.

To apply, please go to the following link: https://aprecruit.berkeley.edu/JPF02744

Letters of reference may be requested of finalists. All letters will be treated as confidential per University of California policy and California state law. Please refer potential referees, including when letters are provided via a third party (i.e., dossier service or career center), to the UC Berkeley statement of confidentiality (https://apo.berkeley.edu/ucb-confidentiality-policy) prior to submitting their letters.

The posting will remain open until October 5, 2021 to accommodate department needs. Applications are typically reviewed for fall course needs in April/May, for spring course needs in October/November, and for summer course needs in January/February. If you would like to continue to be considered after October 5, 2021, you will need to submit a new application.

Please note: The use of a lecturer pool does not guarantee that an open position exists. See the review date specified in AP Recruit to learn whether the department is currently reviewing applications for a specific position. If there is no future review date specified, your application may not be considered at this time.

Please direct questions to Diana Lazo,

The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age or protected veteran status. For the complete University of California nondiscrimination and affirmative action policy see: http://policy.ucop.edu/doc//NondiscrimAffirmAct

