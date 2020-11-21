sabato, Novembre 21, 2020
Agenparl

AGRICULTURE: ASSISTANT PROFESSOR IN ENTOMOLOGY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), sab 21 novembre 2020 Department: 81080:ENTOMOLOGY
Institution: University of Kentucky

The Department of Entomology at the University of Kentucky is seeking a broadly trained entomologist who will address the impact of a wide range of insect pests that affect humans in homes, schools, businesses, and/or institutions. This position is located in the Entomology Department on the University of Kentucky Campus, Lexington, KY. Areas of extension and research emphasis coul…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=150098&tag=150098-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=150098&tag=150098-atom

