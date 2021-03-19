AGRICULTURE AND FISHING – MARCH 2021

(AGENPARL) – PORTUGAL, ven 19 marzo 2021

The purpose of Agriculture and fishing is to give a monthly overview for the primary sector. Basic results and findings are presented through a wide range of data, tables and pictures that give to users an opportunity to keep in line with these issues and also allow them to work with and interpret time series.A qualitative analysis goes along with charts and tables.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ine.pt/xportal/xmain?xpid=INE&xpgid=ine_publicacoes&PUBLICACOESpub_boui=488838144&PUBLICACOESmodo=2