09/10/2021 06:42 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States welcomes the announcement that Lebanon’s leaders have agreed to form a new government under the leadership of Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati, offering hope that urgent action will be taken to address the dire needs and legitimate aspirations of the Lebanese people. We urge quick approval by the parliament so that this new government can get to work on concrete reforms to address Lebanon’s deteriorating economic situation. This year, the United States has contributed nearly $372 million in humanitarian assistance to the Lebanese people. We stand ready to support the new government with the hard work ahead.

