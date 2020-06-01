lunedì, Giugno 1, 2020
Aging Thoughtfully

Conversations about Retirement, Romance, Wrinkles, and Regrets

Martha C. Nussbaum and Saul Levmore

Reviews and Awards

“Nussbaum and Levmore have written a sweet book on ‘humanomics,’ deploying economics, law, philosophy, and literature, to craft a multidisciplinary guide to aging. They show that the stories imagined for our lives and our societies give us purchase in a way that science or history cannot quite. Wise in age themselves, Nussbaum and Levmore know full well that tips handed over on a plate like canapés cannot be the point. Old and young need this book.” -Deirdre Nansen McCloskey, UIC Distinguished Professor of Economics and of History Emerita, University of Illinois Chicago

Aging Thoughtfully advances that goal, portraying the aging process as both universal and utterly idiosyncratic, and urging us to learn from each other and our shared history.”–Los Angeles Review of Books

“Not just good but very good… Nussbaum and Levmore are as interested in asking the right questions as they are with notching the right answers.”–Dwight Garner, New York Times

“These paired essays really are a conversation – thoughtful, penetrating, and hopeful – between Nussbaum (one of our wisest, smartest writers) and economist and lawyer Levmore.”–Philadelphia Inquirer

“Nussbaum and Levmore provide important points for combating ageism while honoring the many changes that accompany aging. Aging Thoughtfully promises to provoke thoughtful discussion, especially among those at the cusp of older adulthood.”–Christian Century

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/aging-thoughtfully-9780190092313?cc=us&lang=en

