AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

giovedì, Aprile 23, 2020
(AGENPARL) – gio 23 aprile 2020 The New York Fed has released the results [ https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/domestic-market-operations/monetary-policy-implementation/agency-commercial-mortgage-backed-securities/agency-commercial-mortgage-backed-securities-operations ] from todays purchase of agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) [ https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/domestic-market-operations/monetary-policy-implementation/agency-commercial-mortgage-backed-securities ].
