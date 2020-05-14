AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

(AGENPARL) – gio 14 maggio 2020 The New York Fed has released the prices paid data [ https://www.newyorkfed.org/medialibrary/media/markets/acmbs-prices-paid/acmbs-historical-prices-paid ]for the most recent period ending on May 13, 2020, for the agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). Prices paid for the next monthly period will be released at 3 p.m. on June 12, 2020.

