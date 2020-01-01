23 Marzo 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS, SPERANZA: PROSSIMI GIORNI SARANNO DECISIVI, RISPETTIAMO LE REGOLE

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP APPROVES MAJOR DISASTER DECLARATION FOR WASHINGTON

CORONAVIRUS, FIRMATO IL DPCM 22 MARZO 2020

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: ATTENDIAMO DI ESSER RICEVUTI DAL COLLE, BASTA LEGGERE DECRETI E…

CORONAVIRUS, CHIGI: DPCM E’ STATO VALUTATO E VAGLIATO IN TUTTE LE SUE…

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) RESPONSE: TRIBAL RECIPIENTS

CORONAVIRUS, PORTAVOCE MORGAN ORTAGUS SU SKYTG24: L’ITALIA NON è SOLA DI FRONTE…

CORONAVIRUS, CHIGI: DICHIARAZIONI PRESIDENTE DEL CONSIGLIO DI SABATO SERA DIFFUSE SECONDO CONSUETA…

CORONAVIRUS, BORRELLI: 952 I GUARITI E 3.957 POSITIVI AI TEST

CORONAVIRUS, MINISTERO SALUTE E MINISTERO DELL’INTERNO: DIVIETO DI SPOSTAMENTO IN ALTRI COMUNI,…

Agenparl English Economia Social Network

AGENCIES PROVIDE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION TO ENCOURAGE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO WORK WITH BORROWERS AFFECTED BY COVID-19

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) -WASHINGTON (D.C), dom 22 marzo 2020


Please enable JavaScript if it is disabled in your browser or access the information through the links provided below.

March 22, 2020

Agencies provide additional information to encourage financial institutions to work with borrowers affected by COVID-19

  • Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
  • Conference of State Bank Supervisors
  • Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
  • Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
  • National Credit Union Administration
  • Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

For release at 6:00 p.m. EDT

The federal financial institution regulatory agencies and the state banking regulators issued an interagency statement encouraging financial institutions to work constructively with borrowers affected by COVID-19 and providing additional information regarding loan modifications.

The agencies encourage financial institutions to work with borrowers, will not criticize institutions for doing so in a safe and sound manner, and will not direct supervised institutions to automatically categorize loan modifications as troubled debt restructurings (TDRs). The joint statement also provides supervisory views on past-due and nonaccrual regulatory reporting of loan modification programs.

The agencies view prudent loan modification programs offered to financial institution customers affected by COVID-19 as positive and proactive actions that can manage or mitigate adverse impacts on borrowers, and lead to improved loan performance and reduced credit risk.

The statement reminds institutions that not all modifications of loan terms result in a TDR.

Short-term modifications made on a good faith basis in response to COVID-19 to borrowers who were current prior to any relief are not TDRs. This includes short-term—for example, six months—modifications such as payment deferrals, fee waivers, extensions of repayment terms, or other delays in payment that are insignificant.

The agencies’ examiners will exercise judgment in reviewing loan modifications, including TDRs, and will not automatically adversely risk rate credits that are affected, including those considered TDRs. Regardless of whether modifications are considered TDRs or are adversely classified, agency examiners will not criticize prudent efforts to modify terms on existing loans for affected customers.

Last Update:

March 22, 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/bcreg20200322a.htm

Related posts

EULAR CALLS ON GOVERNMENTS TO SUPPORT PEOPLE WITH RMD IN THE WORKPLACE

Redazione

SUPPLYING COVID-19 SAMPLE COLLECTION SWABS: EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

Redazione

COMPTE RENDU INTéGRAL DE LA SéANCE DU DIMANCHE 22 MARS 2020

Redazione

UPDATE FROM GOV.UK – GOVERNMENT SETS OUT PLANS TO ENFORCE CLOSURE OF BUSINESSES AND OTHER VENUES

Redazione

NEWS STORY: GOVERNMENT SETS OUT PLANS TO ENFORCE CLOSURE OF BUSINESSES AND OTHER VENUES

Redazione

GUIDANCE: BUSINESS AND OTHER VENUES SUBJECT TO FURTHER SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More