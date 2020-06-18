AGED CARE CONDITIONS EASED TO ALLOW KIDS AND FAMILY OUTINGS

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), gio 18 giugno 2020

Queenslanders in aged care can have two visitors at a time, including children, for as often and as long as they like after the Government further eased restrictions today.

The updated public health direction also permits aged care residents to leave their homes for specific reasons such as exercise, health appointments, and family gatherings of up to 20 people.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queenslanders have had to make many sacrifices due to the global COVID-19 pandemic to keep our loved ones safe but she was pleased to announce today that we can now lift some of those restrictions in aged care settings.

“For the past 3 months under our strict Covid-19 restrictions there have been necessary but challenging restrictions placed on nursing homes and other aged care facilities because elderly people are among the most vulnerable to this disease,” the Premier said.

“It was vital we put in place strict measures to protect them.

“Now that we are in a safer position, we can afford to ease some of these restrictions to allow residents to receive visits from more of their loved ones.

“From a personal perspective I understand how difficult and how heartbreaking this has been for families.

“My grandmother has had very limited contact with her immediate and extended family for the better part of this year.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said the restrictions were eased as a result of Queensland’s excellent work in containing COVID-19.

“From today, residents can have up to two visitors at any one time. There is no longer a limit on the number of visits or length of each visit.

“I’m particularly happy that children are now allowed to visit their grandparents – I can only imagine the joy this will bring countless families across the state.

“This pandemic has been very tough on elderly Queenslanders and I am just glad we are in a position to wind back some of the restrictions.”

The eased rules permit service providers to visit aged care homes, including legal advisors, therapists and hairdressers. However, only visitors who have had their flu vaccine will be allowed.

Residents can also leave their facilities if they are with their family or a group of close friends.

Mr Miles said the health advice regarding visitors at aged care facilities remain unchanged, including the need to social distance and practice good hygiene.

“If you’re unwell or have had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case in the past 14 days, stay away from elderly people,” Mr Miles said.

More information about the updated aged care directions is available at https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/current-status/public-health-directions/aged-care.

